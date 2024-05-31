Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Engineering cells to broadcast their behavior can help scientists study their inner workings

By Scott Coyle, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Waves are ubiquitous in nature and technology. Whether it’s the rise and fall of ocean tides or the swinging of a clock’s pendulum, the predictable rhythms of waves create a signal that is easy to track and distinguish from other types of signals.

Electronic devices use radio waves to send and receive data, like your laptop and Wi-Fi router or cellphone and cell tower. Similarly, scientists can use a different type of wave to transmit a different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa: ANC set to lose majority for first time since Mandela – the era of government by a single party is at an end
~ Kafka 100: Stanley Kubrick’s films are littered with references to the writer’s work
~ ‘Born in the USA’ turns 40 − and still remains one of Bruce Springsteen’s most misunderstood songs
~ Why is ‘moral equivalence’ such a bad thing? A political philosopher explains
~ Millions of current smokers became addicted when they were teens – and nicotine marketing targets adolescents today just as it did decades ago
~ Internships are linked to better employment outcomes for college graduates – but there aren’t enough for students who want them
~ Does the US have a planned economy? You might be surprised
~ Trump guilty verdict: the fallout for US democracy
~ Trump’s guilty verdict is not the end of the matter
~ China turns to private hackers as it cracks down on online activists on Tiananmen Square anniversary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter