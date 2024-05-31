Internships are linked to better employment outcomes for college graduates – but there aren’t enough for students who want them
By Matthew T. Hora, Associate Professor of Adult and Higher Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Hee Song, Project Assistant at the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Internships significantly boost a college graduate’s chances of getting a job, but securing an internship is a challenge, new research shows.
