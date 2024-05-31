Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Champions League final 2024: the romantic ideal of fan ownership meets the corporate reality of modern football

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
Paul Widdop, Associate Professor of Sport Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
The 2024 Uefa Champions League final could be described as the perfect match for football purists, with fan-owned Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund, where supporters have a majority ownership stake. Unlike last year’s event, neither side is owned by a Gulf state or massive foreign corporation.

Instead we have a Spanish team which boasts nearly 100,000 “socios”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
