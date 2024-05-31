Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New museum in Bamoun Kingdom chronicles Cameroon's history

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
The Bamoun Kingdom, one of the oldest kingdoms in sub-Saharan Africa, located in western Cameroon, is inaugurating a museum dedicated to over 600 years of its history.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
