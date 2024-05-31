Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Focus on Rights in Pre-COP29 Climate Talks

By Human Rights Watch
 (Bonn) – Governments attending UN climate talks in Bonn from June 3 to June 13, 2024 should push for rights-respecting and ambitious climate action, Human Rights Watch said today. The Bonn Climate Change conference will lay the groundwork for negotiations at the UN Conference of Parties (COP29) from November 11 to November 22, 2024.At the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28), governments agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. At the Bonn climate talks, they should follow through on this commitment by implementing a full phaseout of all fossil fuels in a just and time-bound…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
