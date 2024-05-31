Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All Eyes on Rafah: sharing images of war comes with a moral responsibility. What can we make of this AI-generated anomaly?

By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
The All Eyes on Rafah image has been criticised as being overly sanitised. How does it compare to other war images? And where is the line between performative solidarity and moral responsibility?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor slightly helped by Victorian and WA draft federal redistributions
~ From injuries to infectious diseases, what are the health risks in the aftermath of PNG’s landslide?
~ An inquiry has recommended Australia legislate a Human Rights Act. Here’s why we need one
~ Russia: Authorities targeting children in their crusade against anti-war dissent
~ Getting to know Kensa Broadhurst: A Q&A with a Cornish language activist
~ Hong Kong: Quash Baseless Convictions of Activists
~ Trump’s prosecution is unprecedented in US – but other countries have prosecuted former leaders
~ New Caledonians are looking to Australia as a safe haven. But for most, migration remains out of reach
~ Archibald Prize 2024: this year’s finalists range from downright fun to politically ferocious
~ Business basics: what is comparative advantage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter