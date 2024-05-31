All Eyes on Rafah: sharing images of war comes with a moral responsibility. What can we make of this AI-generated anomaly?
By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
The All Eyes on Rafah image has been criticised as being overly sanitised. How does it compare to other war images? And where is the line between performative solidarity and moral responsibility?
© The Conversation
