Trump’s prosecution is unprecedented in US – but other countries have prosecuted former leaders

By James D. Long, Professor of Political Science and Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Assistant Research Professor of Political Science in the Media Forensics Hub, Clemson University
Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Both sweeping immunity and overzealous prosecutions of former leaders can undermine democracy. But such prosecutions pose different risks for older democracies like the US than in younger ones.The Conversation


