Trump found guilty in hush money trial, but will it hurt him in the polls? Here’s why voters often overlook the ethical failings of politicians
By Eugene Y. Chan, Associate Professor of Marketing, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ali Gohary, Lecturer (Assistant Professor Equivalent) of Marketing, La Trobe University
Donald Trump has been found guilty for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made prior to the 2016 U.S. election. He’s now a convicted felon. Does that matter to his followers?
- Thursday, May 30, 2024