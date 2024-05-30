Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump found guilty: 5 key aspects of the trial explained by a law professor

By Gabriel J. Chin, Professor of Criminal Law, Immigration, and Race and Law, University of California, Davis
The New York conviction of Trump is unlikely to end the legal saga, which could quickly be appealed and possibly rise to the level of the US Supreme Court.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
