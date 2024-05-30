What’s that in my nest? How the evolutionary arms race between cuckoos and hosts creates new species
By Naomi Langmore, Professor, Australian National University
Alicia Grealy, Research Projects Officer, CSIRO
Clare Holleley, Senior Research Scientist, Australian National Wildlife Collection, CSIRO
Iliana Medina, Lecturer in Ecology, The University of Melbourne
New research on cuckoos suggests the battle between exploiters and victims may be a key reason for life’s enormous diversity.
