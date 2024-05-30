Student protests: How the university perpetuates colonial violence on campus
By Pratim Sengupta, Professor, Learning Sciences and STEM Education, University of Calgary
Pallavi Banerjee, Associate Professor of Sociology and University of Calgary Research Excellence Chair, University of Calgary
Yahya El-Lahib, Associate Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary
Recent student protests are attempts to humanize the Palestinians in desperate need of a ceasefire. Students deserve a dignity-affirming dialogue, not the continued use of police brutality.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 30, 2024