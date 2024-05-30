Tolerance.ca
Smoking in Africa: study of 16 countries shows higher taxes would help young smokers quit or cut down

By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Corne van Walbeek, Professor of Economics and Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
The number of smokers in Africa is on the rise. Research calculates the effect of tax-led price increases on the smoking habits of young people.The Conversation


