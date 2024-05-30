Tolerance.ca
How many giraffe species are there? Understanding this is key to their protection

By Laura Bertola, Postdoctoral fellow at Copenhagen University, Leiden University
Giraffes, with their distinctive body shape and variations in coat patterns, have long been an example in evolutionary biology teachings. They are a textbook example of how species adapt to their surroundings and survive under harsh conditions. Despite this, scientists and conservationists still grapple with understanding the evolutionary history of giraffes.

Giraffes occur throughout most of the savannah landscapes in sub-Saharan Africa. Fewer…The Conversation


