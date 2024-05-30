NZ Budget 2024: ‘tax relief’ for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but who’s paying? 7 experts follow the money
By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Anna Matheson, Associate Professor in Public Health and Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Craig Elliffe, Professor of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Dennis Wesselbaum, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Otago
Hiran Thabrew, Senior Lecturer in Child Psychiatry and Paediatrics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Julia Talbot-Jones, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Economics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Mark Barrow, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Finance minister Nicola Willis made good on two promises with her first budget – tax cuts and no surprises. But the belt tightening required to do that will have longer-term consequences.
- Thursday, May 30, 2024