Dawn raids never died: why formal apologies and restoring NZ citizenship are still not enough
By Laura Johnstone, PhD Candidate, Criminal Justice, University of Canterbury
Ariela Zibiah, PhD Candidate (Pacific Studies), University of Canterbury
Josephine Varghese, Lecturer, Human Services Programme, University of Canterbury
Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Public submissions close this week on a bill restoring citizenship to some Samoan immigrants. But despite prime ministerial apologies over the 1970s dawn raids, immigration law is largely unchanged.
- Wednesday, May 29, 2024