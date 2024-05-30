Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dawn raids never died: why formal apologies and restoring NZ citizenship are still not enough

By Laura Johnstone, PhD Candidate, Criminal Justice, University of Canterbury
Ariela Zibiah, PhD Candidate (Pacific Studies), University of Canterbury
Josephine Varghese, Lecturer, Human Services Programme, University of Canterbury
Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Public submissions close this week on a bill restoring citizenship to some Samoan immigrants. But despite prime ministerial apologies over the 1970s dawn raids, immigration law is largely unchanged.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
