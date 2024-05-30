Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How to cut stray cat numbers in a way that works better for everyone

By Jacquie Rand, Emeritus Professor of Companion Animal Health, The University of Queensland
Rebekah Scotney, Clinical Academic, School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
Tamsin Barnes, Inidustry Fellow, School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
Traditional methods based on trap, adopt or euthanise have failed to control cat numbers. An eight-year trial of a more supportive community cat desexing program has been a resounding success.The Conversation


© The Conversation
