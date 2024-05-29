Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between shyness and social anxiety?

By Kayla Steele, Postdoctoral research fellow and clinical psychologist, UNSW Sydney
Jill Newby, Professor, NHMRC Emerging Leader & Clinical Psychologist, UNSW Sydney
What’s the difference? is a new editorial product that explains the similarities and differences between commonly confused health and medical terms, and why they matter.

The terms “shyness” and “social anxiety” are often used interchangeably because they both involve feeling uncomfortable in social situations.

However, feeling shy, or having a shy personality,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
