Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carbon credits are useful for stabilizing the climate, but are they used effectively?

By Patrick Faubert, Professor - Industrial ecology and climate change mitigation, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Charles Marty, Adjunct professor, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Claude Villeneuve, Professeur titulaire Chaire en éco-conseil spécialiste des changements climatiques, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Sylvie Bouchard, Agent de recherche/coordonnatrice, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Offsetting greenhouse gas emissions can be an effective tool for limiting global warming. But many offset projects fail to meet their GHG reduction targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
