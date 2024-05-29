Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Court Rules Anti-Protest Measures Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march for the "Not My Bill protest" to demonstrate against the government's anti-protest laws, anti-strike laws, anti-traveler laws and the illegal migration bill, London, United Kingdom, May 27, 2023. © 2023 Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images In a rare piece of good news for human rights and democracy in the United Kingdom, last week the High Court ruled that anti-protest measures introduced by the government earlier this year are unlawful. The case was brought by Liberty, a UK-based civil liberties organization, who hailed the decision as a “victory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How embracing the cringe can help your dating life
~ Apple’s 2022 decision to exclude Holocaust sites from its Memories feature raised red flags about memory management
~ How long should everyday appliances last? Why NZ needs a minimum product lifespan law
~ New Disney documentary The Beach Boys tells the iconic band’s story – but not the whole story
~ Generous perks equals happy workers? Not always. Here’s what employees really want
~ What does AI mean for Australian democracy? And what can we do about it?
~ New data shows net migration falling − what’s actually behind the numbers
~ Coronation Street is getting a Sainsbury’s – why product placement could trump traditional TV ads
~ Could South Korea become a model for tackling illegal tiger trade?
~ Cancer can be caused by reversible molecular changes – as new study shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter