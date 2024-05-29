Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer can be caused by reversible molecular changes – as new study shows

By Francesco Crea, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Genetics, The Open University
Though one in two people will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime, there’s still much we don’t know about this disease. But thanks to continued research efforts, we keep learning more about the biology of cancer. One of these recent discoveries could even transform our understanding of how cancers develop.

But before we talk…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New data shows net migration falling − what’s actually behind the numbers
~ Coronation Street is getting a Sainsbury’s – why product placement could trump traditional TV ads
~ Could South Korea become a model for tackling illegal tiger trade?
~ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review: a sharper look as the story gets closer to where it all started in the 60s
~ AI is transforming global power structures – is Europe being left behind?
~ Pirates and politicians: what a 300-year-old book about the most notorious buccaneers reveals about British politics
~ What role England’s mayors have to play in the general election
~ Teenagers have gone through enough – national service is too much to ask
~ Iran: who will be the next supreme leader?
~ Flow: people who are easily absorbed in an activity may have better mental and cardiovascular health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter