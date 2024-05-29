Tolerance.ca
AI is transforming global power structures – is Europe being left behind?

By Amparo Alonso Betanzos, Ingeniera química española, investigadora en inteligencia artificial, Universidade da Coruña
China and the US dominate AI and tech in terms of spending and business, but Europe has one very clear advantage.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
