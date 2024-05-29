Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters

By Godfried Asante, Assistant Professor, School of Communications, San Diego State University
Ghana’s supreme court will rule whether the anti-LGBTQI+ bill is constitutional. The proceedings are being broadcast live on television, a rarity. .The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africans remain largely invisible in Taiwan
~ Avocados are a ‘green gold’ export for Mexico, but growing them is harming forests and waters
~ State laws threaten to erode academic freedom in U.S. higher education
~ France’s headscarf ban in the 2024 Summer Olympics reflects a narrow view of national identity, writes a scholar of European studies
~ Colon cancer rates are rising in young Americans, but insurance barriers are making screening harder
~ UK and US elections: 2 very different systems united by a common political language
~ A lesson on dissent from a Vietnam War protester who joined the US military – and then faced execution after his protest didn’t stop
~ Hurricanes don’t stop at the coast – these mountain towns know how severe inland flood damage can be, and they’re preparing
~ I’m an astrophysicist mapping the universe with data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory − clear, sharp photos help me study energetic black holes
~ Power cuts have hit South Africa’s labour market hard: the biggest toll has been on jobs – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter