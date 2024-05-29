Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Israel uses financial control as a tool of collective punishment against Palestine

By Shahzad Uddin, Professor of Accounting, University of Essex
Dalia Alazzeh, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of the West of Scotland
Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, announced on May 22 that Israel will withhold Palestinian tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank “until further notice”. The move came on the same day that Norway, Spain and Ireland announced that they will recognise a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
