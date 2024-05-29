Tolerance.ca
Theory of everything: how a fear of failure is hampering physicists’ quest for the ultimate answer

By Sam McKee, Lecturer and researcher in Philosophy of Science, Manchester Metropolitan University
It has been over a century since the boom period of physics exploded with Albert Einstein, Max Planck and others, sending us spinning into a new world of chaos from our previously ordered universe. This brilliant generation of physicists ultimately peeled back the layers of the universe, as well as of the atom, to reveal a world stranger than fiction.

Ever since those earliest days of quantum mechanics, the theory ruling the microworld of atoms and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
