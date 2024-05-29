Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga does little to address the franchise’s frustrating attitude towards Australia’s dark past

By Stephen Morgan, Lecturer in Film and Television, University of Bristol
In former British colonies like Australia, cinema has historically played an important cultural role in legitimising the presence of settlers. And from its relatively modest beginnings in the late 1970s to today’s billboard-hogging blockbuster franchise, the Mad Max series occupies a lofty place in the pantheon of this kind of cinema.

The latest film in the franchise, Furiosa, is the first to shift focus entirely away from the eponymous Max Rockatansky. Instead, it tells the gripping origin story of his chief rival in 2015’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Norway, Ireland, Spain recognise the state of Palestine pressuring others to follow suit as IDF continues assault on Gaza
~ Albanese government gives new Ministerial Direction on visa appeals to make ‘community safety’ paramount
~ ‘Entrepreneurial spirit’: A product of nature or nurture?
~ How Israel uses financial control as a tool of collective punishment against Palestine
~ Theory of everything: how a fear of failure is hampering physicists’ quest for the ultimate answer
~ How to know when it’s time to quit therapy
~ The UK’s power grid needs upgrading to reach net zero – our new study shows where
~ UN Panel Underscores Need for Monitoring Abuses at Borders
~ Death Penalty 2023: Executions more than tripled in sub-Saharan Africa, as global executions soar to highest number in almost a decade
~ Civil society must raise ambition towards a pact for the future, fit for our future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter