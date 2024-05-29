Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Civil society must raise ambition towards a pact for the future, fit for our future

By Amnesty International
By Sarah Jackson On 9 and 10 May 2024, over 2 000 civil society leaders converged in Nairobi, Kenya, at the 69th UN Civil Society Conference to envision a people’s agenda for the UN Summit of the Future. The high-level meeting, scheduled for September, seeks multilateral solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. Throughout the conference, civic […] The post Civil society must raise ambition towards a pact for the future, fit for our future appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
