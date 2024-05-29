Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe on right side of history as it prepares to abolish the death penalty

By Amnesty International
By Lucia Masuka In February this year, anti-death penalty campaigners welcomed the Zimbabwean Cabinet’s approval of principles for a bill to remove the death penalty from the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23 and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Chapter 9:07, as well as the granting of leave for a private member […] The post Zimbabwe on right side of history as it prepares to abolish the death penalty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


