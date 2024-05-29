Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strategic silence: Furiosa’s silence in the new Mad Max speaks volumes about women’s agency

By Rebecca Johinke, Associate professor, English, University of Sydney
Even when Furiosa doesn’t speak, the new films are a huge step forward for the portrayal of women’s stories in the Mad Max world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The sensuous, yet unsettling: remembering the groundbreaking Australian photographer Rosemary Laing
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Norton on the Albanese government’s interventionist policy to cut foreign student numbers
~ Hong Kong's first domestic security arrest targets Tiananmen activist Chow Hang-tung and her supporters
~ Wondering how to teach your kids about consent? Here’s an age-based guide to get you started
~ We know the seas are rising – so why are Australian governments not planning for it?
~ Is Australia doing enough to respond to Papua New Guinea’s catastrophic landslide?
~ Ukraine: Russia’s Odesa Cluster Munition Attack Harms Civilians
~ TJ Riggs: “It’s difficult to watch Alabama continue to kill people and to do it so mercilessly and so often”
~ Catherine McKinnon’s panoramic new novel presents a gritty view of war’s complexities
~ Profession or trade? Why training NZ’s teachers in the classroom is not the right answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter