Profession or trade? Why training NZ’s teachers in the classroom is not the right answer
By Kirsten Locke, Associate Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Alex Gunn, Professor of Education, University of Otago
Katrina McChesney, Senior lecturer, University of Waikato
An ‘apprenticeship’ system would undermine teaching’s role as a profession, and separate trainees from the evolving research and knowledge that university-based training provides.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 28, 2024