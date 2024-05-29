Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We know the seas are rising – so why are Australian governments not planning for it?

By Anthony Boxshall, Enterprise Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Anna Grage, Visiting Research Fellow, University of Adelaide
Tom Kompas, Professor of Environmental Economics and Biosecurity, The University of Melbourne
The vast majority of Australians (87%) live within 50 kilometres of a coastline. The coast offers scenery, swimming and cooling from the sea.

But the problem is, coastlines as we know them are going to change. Sea-level rise is accelerating. As seas inch higher, storm surges can reach further inland and coastal erosion intensifies. Australia’s coasts are not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
