Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Abusive Evictions Target Urban Poor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Homes in Mujahid Colony, Karachi after being demolished, 2022.  © 2022 Karachi Bachao Tehrik Pakistani authorities frequently use colonial-era laws and policies to forcibly evict low-income residents, shop owners, and street vendors to enable public and private development projects.The evictions disproportionately affect the most economically and socially marginalized communities in Pakistan without resettlement assistance or means of redress.The Pakistani government needs to reform its land laws and ensure that no one is made homeless due to eviction,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
