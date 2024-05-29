Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia’s Odesa Cluster Munition Attack Harms Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Odesa Legal Academy in flames after a Russian cluster munition attack, April 29, 2024. © 2024 Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces (Kyiv, May 29, 2024) – A recent Russian cluster munition strike on Odesa, Ukraine, that killed seven civilians and injured dozens more highlights the urgent need for all countries to join the international treaty banning these weapons, Human Rights Watch said today. “Russia’s cluster munition strikes on Ukraine are a case study of the grave harm posed to civilians,” said Belkis Wille, associate crisis, conflict, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
