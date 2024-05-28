Tolerance.ca
The voice in your head may help you recall and process words. But what if you don’t have one?

By Derek Arnold, Professor, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Can you imagine hearing yourself speak? A voice inside your head – perhaps reciting a shopping list or a phone number? What would life be like if you couldn’t?

Some people, including me, cannot have imagined visual experiences. We cannot close our eyes and conjure an experience of seeing a loved one’s face, or imagine our lounge room layout – to consider if a new piece of furniture might fit in it. This is called “aphantasia”, from a Greek…The Conversation


