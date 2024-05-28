Tolerance.ca
Fears over future of the car industry as sales fall and spare parts become scarce

By David Bamford, Professor of Operations Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Much money and time has been spent recently persuading people not to be so reliant on cars. And there are certainly good reasons – for our health and the environment – to move about more on foot, by bike or on trains.

Yet cars are still an essential form of transport across the world. In many countries, including the UK, outside of the few metropolitan areas with…The Conversation


© The Conversation
