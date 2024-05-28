Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok activism: how queer Zimbabweans use social media to show love and fight hate

By Gibson Ncube, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Princess Sibanda, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Fort Hare
These social media posts aren’t just for fun – they’re a way to fight back against discrimination and show the world that queer love is powerful and important.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Wayuu documentary tells the story of a return to ancestral lands
~ A trip of grief from Gaza to Cairo
~ Democracy in Africa: digital voting technology and social media can be a force for good – and bad
~ Pro-Russian breakaway region Transnistria shows limits of domino theory in international relations
~ Fears that English is ‘disappearing’ in England are misplaced – history shows the island has always been multilingual
~ Why are organisational cover-ups so common?
~ Henry Moore in Miniature shows the brutal influence of wartime on the sculptor’s work
~ Why using dating apps for public health messaging is an ethical dilemma
~ Zombie fires in the Arctic smoulder underground and refuse to die – what’s causing them?
~ From health to sports – ears can say a lot about you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter