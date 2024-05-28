Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Courts Seek to Silence Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers outside the Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 6, 2021. © 2021 Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images A Zimbabwe court has sentenced labor activist Obert Masaraure to a US$200 fine or two months in prison, for a social media post calling for the release of another trade unionist.Masaraure was convicted of obstructing justice after posting a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling for the release of trade unionist Robson Chere. The sentence includes a four-month prison term suspended for five years.Masaraure is the national…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
