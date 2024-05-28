Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Arrests under new national security law a ‘shameful attempt’ at suppressing peaceful commemoration of Tiananmen crackdown

By Amnesty International
Responding to the police’s first use of the recently adopted “Article 23” legislation (Safeguarding National Security Ordinance) to arrest six people, including human rights activist Chow Hang-tung, for alleged sedition crimes, Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said: “The Hong Kong government has once again moved to suppress freedom of expression as it attempts to […] The post Hong Kong: Arrests under new national security law a ‘shameful attempt’ at suppressing peaceful commemoration of Tiananmen crackdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Wayuu documentary tells the story of a return to ancestral lands
~ A trip of grief from Gaza to Cairo
~ Democracy in Africa: digital voting technology and social media can be a force for good – and bad
~ TikTok activism: how queer Zimbabweans use social media to show love and fight hate
~ Pro-Russian breakaway region Transnistria shows limits of domino theory in international relations
~ Fears that English is ‘disappearing’ in England are misplaced – history shows the island has always been multilingual
~ Why are organisational cover-ups so common?
~ Henry Moore in Miniature shows the brutal influence of wartime on the sculptor’s work
~ Why using dating apps for public health messaging is an ethical dilemma
~ Zombie fires in the Arctic smoulder underground and refuse to die – what’s causing them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter