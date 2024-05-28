Tolerance.ca
Carlo Acutis: what the first ‘millennial saint’ says about the Catholic church’s future

By Liam Temple, Capuchin Fellow in the History of Catholicism, Durham University
The London-born Italian teenager Carlo Acutis is likely to become the first “millennial saint” after two miracles attributed to him were recognised by Pope Francis.

Spending most of his life in Milan, Acutis was an incredibly devout Catholic who went on regular pilgrimages across Europe. He had a desire to attend mass daily and regularly pray the rosary – but he also loved playing video games and teaching himself computer coding and animation.

Aged only 15, Acutis…The Conversation


