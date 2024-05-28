Tolerance.ca
Descartes and the deep state: what 17th-century philosophy reveals about Trump and QAnon

By Taylor Matthews, Research Fellow, Department of Philosophy, University of Southampton
What if I were to tell you that the US government and media is controlled by a secret cabal of devil-worshippers who are organising the mass kidnapping of children? Well, according to a recent poll, 17% of Americans believe this to be the case.

Another 30% believe the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
