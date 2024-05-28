Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the ‘model minority’ myth harms Asian Americans

By Eddy Ng, Smith Professor of Equity and Inclusion in Business, Queen's University, Ontario
May is Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month, a time when Americans celebrate the profound contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders – a group that is commonly abbreviated as AAPI – to U.S. society. It’s also a time to acknowledge the complexity of AAPI experience.

And as a professor who studies equity and inclusion in business, I think the focus on AAPI communities this month provides an excellent occasion to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Carlo Acutis: what the first ‘millennial saint’ says about the Catholic church’s future
~ Isolated phonics lessons aren’t working: here’s a better way to teach young children to read and write
~ Descartes and the deep state: what 17th-century philosophy reveals about Trump and QAnon
~ How extreme weather will affect the insurance and energy sectors
~ How genes shape birdsong, even when birds grow up far from home
~ Understanding how ions flow in and out of the tiniest pores promises better energy storage devices
~ 2 knights, 1 horse − how a legendary Knights Templar symbol has puzzled and fascinated since the Middle Ages
~ For American Jews, interfaith weddings are a new normal – and creatively weave both traditions together
~ Quick adoption in 34 states of Erin’s Law to prevent child abuse shows power of one individual to make policy
~ Americans break election ties in crazy ways − and jeopardize democracy in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter