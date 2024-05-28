Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s new consent campaign gets a lot right. But consent education won’t be enough to stop sexual violence

By Andrea Waling, Senior Lecturer & Research Fellow, Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
If men don’t understand or respect consent, this is likely to do with broader societal issues, rather than a lack of knowledge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
