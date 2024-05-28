Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Replanting trees can help prevent devastating landslides like the one in PNG – but it’s not a silver bullet

By Raj Sharma, Lecturer, Civil Engineering, CQUniversity Australia
More than 2,000 people are now feared dead after a huge landslide buried a village in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australia’s nearest neighbour. Rescue efforts are being stymied by the fact the land is still sliding and moving. The disaster has cut the main road into the mountainous region.

PNG’s mountainous highlands are home to millions of people, living at least 1,500 metres above sea level. People here rely on food gardens,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
