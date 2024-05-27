Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Middle Ages are being revisited through Indigenous perspectives

By Brenna Duperron, PhD Candidate in English Literature, Dalhousie University
Indigenous and critical race approaches to narratives of the Middle Ages help reveal more accurate histories, and combat the misuses of ‘the medieval’ for hate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual identity is an important part of our lives, and the law should recognize that
~ Work-related health and safety issues must be paid for by employers, not the public
~ Why is the Gaza war tearing us apart?
~ Cost of living: if you can’t afford as much fresh produce, are canned veggies or frozen fruit just as good?
~ How do I keep my fruit, veggies and herbs fresh longer? Are there any ‘hacks’?
~ Future Made in Australia will boost sustainable growth and create jobs as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go far enough
~ Buried kelp: seaweed carried to the deep sea stores more carbon than we thought
~ Who really was Mona Lisa? More than 500 years on, there’s good reason to think we got it wrong
~ Thieves, needlewomen, Aboriginal warriors and a ten-year-old boy: the free people transported as convicts to Van Diemen’s Land
~ Norway, Spain and Ireland have recognised a Palestinian state – what’s stopping NZ?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter