Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to thrive at work if your older boss expects hustle culture

By Sorin Rizeanu, Assistant Professor, School of Business, University of Victoria
Portia from the comedy-drama series The White Lotus is the epitome of Generation Z. As the assistant for a self-absorbed heiress, she embodies both the strengths and flaws of the younger generation: perpetually connected to the digital world, brimming with intelligence and full of untapped potential.

While Portia’s sometimes obnoxious behaviour can be grating, they also render her relatable. In one scene, she ruminates on a time when…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I'm going to promote a symphony’ of languages says Indigenous writer and new member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters
~ DNA analysis reveals that there are more species of parasitoid wasps than anticipated
~ Mayibuye! The 100-year-old slogan that’s stirred up divisions in South Africa’s elections
~ The World Cannot Afford Delays to Anti-Deforestation Rules
~ South Africans go to the polls to choose a new government: what’s different this time
~ Syrian Officials Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity in France
~ Seeing the world through words: How books let us travel
~ Hate speech and disinformation in South Africa’s elections: big tech make it tough to monitor social media
~ Turkey's ruling party targets stray dogs in a new legal proposal
~ DR Congo: Uphold Rights, Rule of Law After Failed Coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter