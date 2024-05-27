Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian Officials Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity in France

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims’ and families’ associations gathered next to the Paris Criminal Court on May 21, 2024, holding photos of relatives who have been detained or disappeared in Syria. © 2024 Alice Autin/Human Rights Watch © French judges convicted three Syrian senior officials for their role in the imprisonment, enforced disappearance and torture of two dual Syrian-French citizens, Patrick Dabbagh and his father Mazzen, in 2013, as well as the confiscation of their property.On May 24, 2024, the court concluded that imprisonment, enforced disappearance and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
