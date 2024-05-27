Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hate speech and disinformation in South Africa’s elections: big tech make it tough to monitor social media

By Guy Berger, Professor Emeritus, Rhodes University, Rhodes University
There’s a growing global movement to ensure that researchers can get access to the huge quantity of data assembled and exploited by digital operators.

Momentum is mounting because it’s becoming increasingly evident that data is power. And access to it is the key – for a host of reasons, not least transparency, human rights and electoral integrity.

But there’s currently a massive international asymmetry in access to data.

In the European Union and the US, some progress has been made. For example, EU researchers studying risks have a legal right of access. In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
