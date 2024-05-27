Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Uphold Rights, Rule of Law After Failed Coup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congolese security forces secure the streets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 19, 2024, after Congo's army said it had "foiled a coup" and arrested the alleged perpetrators. © 2024 AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi (Nairobi) – The Democratic Republic of Congo government should ensure that those who took part in an attempted coup are prosecuted in fair trials, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also thoroughly and impartially investigate and appropriately prosecute security forces’ alleged extrajudicial killings of coup participants.Details…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
