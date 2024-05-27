Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World leaders must commit to protecting Syrian refugees as Lebanon steps up crackdown ahead of Brussels conference

By Amnesty International
Donor governments meeting in Brussels, especially European Union (EU) member states, must ensure that any funds pledged to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon do not contribute to human rights abuses, including forcible deportations to Syria, said Amnesty International today, as the eighth EU Ministerial Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” […] The post World leaders must commit to protecting Syrian refugees as Lebanon steps up crackdown ahead of Brussels conference appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
