Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found over 300 million young people had experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation over the course of our meta-study

By Deborah Fry, Professor of International Child Protection Research and Director of Data at the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute , The University of Edinburgh
It takes a lot to shock Kelvin Lay. My friend and colleague was responsible for setting up Africa’s first dedicated child exploitation and human trafficking units, and for many years he was a senior investigating officer for the Child Exploitation Online Protection Centre at the UK’s National Crime Agency, specialising in extra territorial prosecutions on child exploitation across the globe.

But what happened when he recently volunteered for a demonstration of cutting-edge identification software left him speechless. Within seconds of being fed with an image of how Lay looks today,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Noise-cancelling headphones, earplugs and earmuffs – do they really help neurodivergent people?
~ Eat a rock a day, put glue on your pizza: how Google’s AI is losing touch with reality
~ Your smartphone might be linked to crocodile attacks in Indonesia. Here’s how
~ Volkswagen: Address Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Belarus: Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet
~ Curious Kids: why can some plastics be recycled but others can’t?
~ Riverdance at 30: how Riverdance shaped Irish dance, and reflected a multicultural Australia
~ NZ is changing faster than the census can keep up – the 4 big trends to watch
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter