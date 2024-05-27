Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Noise-cancelling headphones, earplugs and earmuffs – do they really help neurodivergent people?

By Kitty-Rose Foley, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Some devices simply block sound. Others cancel out noises using sound engineering. There is positive, but limited, research that suggests they might be useful for autistic or ADHD people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We found over 300 million young people had experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation over the course of our meta-study
~ Eat a rock a day, put glue on your pizza: how Google’s AI is losing touch with reality
~ Your smartphone might be linked to crocodile attacks in Indonesia. Here’s how
~ Volkswagen: Address Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Belarus: Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet
~ Curious Kids: why can some plastics be recycled but others can’t?
~ Riverdance at 30: how Riverdance shaped Irish dance, and reflected a multicultural Australia
~ NZ is changing faster than the census can keep up – the 4 big trends to watch
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter